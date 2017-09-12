Swimming: Loud, Stevenson lead Wilton to victory

Led the double winners Taylor Loud and Katie Stevenson, the Wilton High girls swim team opened the season with a 102-68 win over Trumbull on Friday.

Loud, a junior, took first place in the 50-yard freestyle (25.03) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.68), while Stevenson, also a junior, touched the wall first in both the 200 freestyle (2:03.16) and 500 freestyle (5:28.28).

Also winning events for the Warriors were sophomore Ellen Holmquist in the 100 butterfly (1:02.46) and junior Morgan Dill in the 100 freestyle (56.02). Wilton took first in all three relays, as well.

For Trumbull, Ryan Regan was first in the 200 IM (2:18.7) and second in the 100 free (56.18), while Mia Zajac took first in 100 backstroke (1:04.8).

Wilton also got second-place finishes from junior Arisa Cowe in the 200 free (2:03.75), senior Emily Walden in the 200 IM (2:19.55), and junior Liela Hastings in the 100 butterfly (1:03.82).

Freshman Olivia Crisafulli finished third in both the 200 IM (2:23.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.47), and sophomore Emma Babashak finished third in the 100 free (56.51).

Freshman Anais Wentzle was third in the 500 free (5:56.17) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:27.92), while senior tri-captain Brooke Kelly was third in the 100 back (1:07.52) and sixth in the 50 free (27.24).

Junior Juliana Hume placed fourth in both the 200 free (2:08.27) and 500 free (5:56.17).

Other fourth-place finishes were recorded by junior Avery Rowland in the 50 free (26.82) and senior Emily Walden in the 100 free (59.09).

Sophomore Madeline Pennino was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.77) and junior Pauline Hendricks was fifth in the 100 back (1:10.59).

Senior tri-captain Liz Breslin finished sixth in the 100 breast (1:20.57) and freshman Caitlin Mornane was sixth in the 100 back (1:13.0).