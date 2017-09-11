Wilton Bulletin

Thursday’s education board meeting canceled

By Wilton Bulletin on September 11, 2017

The Wilton Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, has been canceled.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., in the Wilton High School Professional Library at 395 Danbury Road.

