Wilton Library will offer a free college essay workshop to high school seniors on Tuesday evening, Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 7:30, led by consultant Carolyn Field.

Field will review the 2017/2018 Common Application essay prompts and provide guidance on how to approach each essay prompt, how to brainstorm for a topic that will allow students to present themselves in a positive and compelling way and in their own voice. She will also review pitfalls to avoid and share examples of effective essays written by former high school seniors.

Parents are welcome to attend. Reservations are recommended. Call Susan Lauricella at Wilton Library at at 203-762-3950, ext. 6343.