Obituary: Clare Joann Peter, 86, of Wilton

Clare Joann Peter, 86, of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 10, 2017.

She was born on March 30, 1931 to Clara (nee Haase) and Joseph Gerrity.

Clare Joann graduated from Bucknell University in 1952 and then earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in 1956. She enjoyed working with people for over 50 years in her career as a registered physical therapist in doctor’s offices, privately, through Pascack Valley Hospital, and through Englewood Hospital Public Health.

Clare Joann was involved with Project HOPE for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairview, NJ and enjoyed participating in the women’s Bible study group at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tenafly, NJ.

Clare Joann was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, William L. Peter in 2007. She is survived by her children, Kevin Peter and his wife, Linda of Oradell, N.J. and Sharon Kress and her husband, Walter Jr. of Wilton, CT and her grandchildren, Walter Kress III and Andrew Kress. A special thanks to Clare Joann’s caregiver Pansy Buntin.

A celebration of Clare Joann’s life will take place with a viewing this Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 3-8 p.m., at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Drive Tenafly, N.J. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Knickerbocker Road, Tenafly, N.J. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Silver Bay YMCA of the Adirondacks, 87 Silver Bay Rd., Silver Bay, NY 12874.

For directions visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.