Wilton Bulletin

Photos: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

By Wilton Bulletin on September 11, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Robyn Reeves, guest speaker.

Police Capt. Thomas Conlan.

Police Capt. Thomas Conlan.

Fire Lt. Bill Wilson sings at the ceremony.

Father Reggie Norman, of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Father Reggie Norman, of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Preparing to raise the flag.

First responders salute the flag.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice.

WVAC President John Miscioscia.

Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman.

Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman.

Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman.

Police Officer Anna Tornello and Fire Lt. Bill Wilson sing 'In the Arms of an Angel.'

Police Officer Anna Tornello and Fire Lt. Bill Wilson sing 'In the Arms of an Angel.'

Fire Capt. Kevin Czarnecki.

Kendra Baker photos

Wilton first responders and guests gathered outside Wilton Fire Headquarters Monday morning for a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Volleyball: Warriors rally to win opener Next Post Despite hurricanes, national, CT gas prices appear to level off
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress