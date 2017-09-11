Volleyball: Warriors rally to win opener

The Wilton High volleyball team got all its could handle in Saturday’s season opener before rallying from two games down to beat New Milford in five games, 20-25, 25-9, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10.

“It was a good way to start the season, but there are definitely areas we need to work on and address,” said head coach Steve Brienza.

Wilton struggled at the service line in the first game, fell into a quick hole, and never could quite climb out of it, losing 25-20. The Warriors turned it around in game two, with only one service error in winning the game, 25-9.

New Milford broke a 17-17 tie in game three to win 25-23, before Wilton rallied to wins the final two games.

“We made a few defensive adjustments. We were able to elevate our attack a little bit, and we were much more consistent at the service line,” said Brienza. “Whenever we put something on the service line they reeled off a few points at a time.”

Sommer Rogg led the way with 15 kills and 16 service points (including seven aces) along with four digs. Sophomore setter Johanna Knox has 23 assists to go with nine service points (three aces) and Addie Tanzman finishes with five kills and six service points.

“Sommer Rogg had a big game at the service line, at the net and on defense. Sophie Phelan played an excellent game with her serving and on defense, and Johanna Knox is beginning to build familiarity with the hitters and where they’re going.”

Wilton opens FCIAC play on Thursday at home against Bassick (4:30).