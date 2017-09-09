Traffic Alert: CT United Ride will close Danbury Road Sunday

Motorists are advised to avoid Routes 7 and 33 late Sunday morning, Sept. 10, in order to bypass lengthy traffic jams as a result of the CT United Ride.

The motorcycle ride that pays tribute to the 16th anniversary of 9/11, will pass through Wilton on its way from Norwalk to Redding. The motorcade is expected to enter Wilton at approximately 11:45 along Route 33 (Westport Road) and then travel north on Route 7 (Danbury Road).

Police expect the motorcade will last for approximately 45 minutes, leaving Wilton at approximately 12:30. During this time access to sections of Route 33 (Westport Road) and Route 7 (Danbury Road) will be restricted.

Specifically, adjacent streets on the east side of Route 7, north of the Route 7 and Westport Road intersection, will not be able to enter Route 7. In addition, adjacent streets on the west side of Route 7 will be restricted to entering Route 7 in a southbound direction only.