Boys soccer
Wilton 1, Westhill 1
The Wilton High boys soccer team opened its season on the road on Friday and came away with a 1-1 draw against the Westhill Vikings in Stamford.
The game was scoreless the first 75 minutes of play. Sophomore Michael Zizzadoro scored for the Warriors with 5:47 left in the game to steak Wilton to a 1-0 lead. But the Vikings got the game equalizer before the final whistle for the 1-1 tie.
The Warriors’ home opener is on Monday at 4 at Kristine Lilly Field.
Field hockey
Fairfield Ludlowe 2, Wilton 1
Lauren Beccaria’s second goal of the game with 14:37 left to play gave the Fairfield Ludlowe field hockey team a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Wilton in Friday’s season opener in Fairfield.
The Warriors opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game on a goal by Jess Hendry, but couldn’t add to the lead despite dominating the first, with an 11-1 edge in corners and 6-2 edge in shots on goal.
Beccaria tied the game with 1:22 left in the first half.
The second half was a little more evenly played, with Wilton again unable to finish on repeated scoring chances.
Beccaria scored the game-winner on a Ludlowe corner, lifting a rebound into the top of the cage.