Wilton roundup: Boys soccer ties Westhill, field hockey falls to Ludlowe

By Wilton Bulletin on September 9, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Boys soccer

Wilton 1, Westhill 1

The Wilton High boys soccer team opened its season on the road on Friday and came away with a 1-1 draw against the Westhill Vikings in Stamford.

The game was scoreless the first 75 minutes of play. Sophomore Michael Zizzadoro scored for the Warriors with 5:47 left in the game to steak Wilton to a 1-0 lead. But the Vikings got the game equalizer before the final whistle for the 1-1 tie.

The Warriors’ home opener is on Monday at 4 at Kristine Lilly Field.

Field hockey

Fairfield Ludlowe 2, Wilton 1

Lauren Beccaria’s second goal of the game with 14:37 left to play gave the Fairfield Ludlowe field hockey team a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Wilton in Friday’s season opener in Fairfield.

The Warriors opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game on a goal by Jess Hendry, but couldn’t add to the lead despite dominating the first, with an 11-1 edge in corners and 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

Beccaria tied the game with 1:22 left in the first half.

The second half was a little more evenly played, with Wilton again unable to finish on repeated scoring chances.

Beccaria scored the game-winner on a Ludlowe corner, lifting a rebound into the top of the cage.

