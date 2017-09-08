Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Real Estate Sales — Sept. 1-7, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on September 8, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

real estate

40 Pine Ridge Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7, 2017.

16 Signal Hill Road: Paula Magner, to Jason M. and Elizabeth Yantorno, $725,000.

40 Pine Ridge Road: Edward D. and Valerie D. Weed, to Michael R. and Andrea Miranda Denkovich, $762,500.

36 Wilton Hunt Road: Arthur S. and Hope L. Rosenberg, to Maksim Guttsenok and Inna Doliner, $835,000.

306 Danbury Road: unit 2, Colleen P. McDermott, to Monique L. Kosar, $749,000.

206 Mill Road: Dabney T. DuPont, to Diane Knetzger, $687,500.

27 Village Walk: Suzanne Jarrett, to Alexandra Parsa and Jacob Tamburrino, $267,000.

51 Cedar Road: Lauren B. Nadler, to Joshua D. and Caroline P. Smith, $500,000.

39 Dudley Road: Paul T. and Claire M. Hinck, to Eric Hsiao and Jamie Stratton, $906,000.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Historic barn to be preserved
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress