Wilton Real Estate Sales — Sept. 1-7, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7, 2017.

16 Signal Hill Road: Paula Magner, to Jason M. and Elizabeth Yantorno, $725,000.

40 Pine Ridge Road: Edward D. and Valerie D. Weed, to Michael R. and Andrea Miranda Denkovich, $762,500.

36 Wilton Hunt Road: Arthur S. and Hope L. Rosenberg, to Maksim Guttsenok and Inna Doliner, $835,000.

306 Danbury Road: unit 2, Colleen P. McDermott, to Monique L. Kosar, $749,000.

206 Mill Road: Dabney T. DuPont, to Diane Knetzger, $687,500.

27 Village Walk: Suzanne Jarrett, to Alexandra Parsa and Jacob Tamburrino, $267,000.

51 Cedar Road: Lauren B. Nadler, to Joshua D. and Caroline P. Smith, $500,000.

39 Dudley Road: Paul T. and Claire M. Hinck, to Eric Hsiao and Jamie Stratton, $906,000.