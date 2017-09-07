Help hurricane victims at Friday’s Wilton High football game

Wilton resident and 2016 Wilton High School graduate Cayla Clarke will pass around a box to collect money for Hurricane Harvey victims at the Wilton High School football game on Friday, Sept. 8.

Clarke said those affected by the storm — including her mother’s friends who live in Beaumont, Texas — will “need money for years.”

By Wednesday morning, Clarke had already collected more $30. She said all the money will be sent to The Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

According to The Salvation Army website, money donated to the fund helps The Salvation Army “stay on the front lines of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts,” where its volunteers provide “physical, emotional and spiritual care to survivors and relief workers.”

Even after disaster response efforts are over, the website states, Salvation Army disaster teams will remain in communities impacted by the storm to support long-term disaster recovery efforts and ongoing assistance to those in need.

The Wilton High School football game will begin at 7 p.m.