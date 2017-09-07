Wilton Youth Football scoreboard

Wilton Youth Football teams had the following results from the first weekend of play in the Fairfield County Football League:
Fourth grade
Wilton 9, Ridgefield 0
The Wilton fourth grade football team opened the season with a 9-0 win over Ridgefield.
The game started with Ridgefield on offense. After a long drive, Kieran Wiseman made a touchdown-saving tackle with 5:53 left in the first quarter. The defense then made a huge goal stand with Hunter Lishnoff, Erik Kiernan, Blake Ongley, Trevien Goldman, Charlie Calabrese, Kieran Wiseman, Quint Furman, Josh Meltzer, and Ellie Smith, with a fumble-inducing tackle by Marco Chila and a recovery by Curtis Jackson.
Wilton had the ball as the teams entered the second quarter. They drove down the field and with great blocking up front from Charlie Roy, Max Totten, Hunter Lishnoff, Quint Furman, Jack Bernard, Grant Stein and Theo Satrazemis sprung Charlie Calabrese up the right side for a touchdown run at 8:52 in the second quarter.
With Ridgefield on offense the Wilton D stepped up again with Evan Christianson, Cayden Stevens, Mason Behar, Michael Butler and the rest of the defense helping to create another fumble, which was recovered by Max Totten.
Back on offense Wilton had some great runs by Jake Padilla and Will Byrnes. After giving the ball up on downs Wilton was back on defense. Grant Stein made a big tackle in Ridgefield’s backfield, pushing them inside the 10. Then the D stepped up again with Craig O’neill making a tackle in the end zone for a safety and another two points.
The second half was a defensive battle. There were a number of big plays on defense racking up big losses for Ridgefield. Curtis Jackson had one for a 10-yard loss in the third quarter. Jake Padilla, Marco Chila and Curtis Jackson had a team tackle for another 10-yard loss early in the fourth.
In the second half Wilton also had some big runs by Emma vanHeyst, Charlie Calabrese and Kieran Wiseman.
Fifth grade
Wilton Blue 16, Darien Blue 0
The Wilton Blue fifth grade team started the season with a strong win over Darien Blue.
The offense got off to a fast start, with a strong ground game behind the line of Jack Huntley, Ryan Meenan, Cole Galante, Liam McKiernan and Henry Soojian. The running backs successfully moved the ball, despite the rainy conditions, with Cael Dexter, Ray Ferranti, Charlie Keller, James Jackowski and Ryan Stocker leading the way. Luke Ginsburg and Will Cristini had the biggest runs of the day – 30 and 25 yards, respectively – putting Wilton in great scoring position both times. Jack Schwartz got the job done, punching it in from the one-yard line to score the only offensive touchdown of the game. Luke Ginsburg followed with a successful PAT to make it 8-0 early in the first quarter.
From there, the defense did the rest, allowing zero first-down conversions and forcing three turnovers. The Warriors tackling leaders included Cole Siegel, Vito Banner, Liam Snyder, CJ Young, Jack Santosky and David Schubkegel. Maja Driscoll had an impressive tackle for a loss to end a key second-half drive for Darien. Liam Murphy and Jaxon Thomas both made aggressive plays to recover fumbles on two key Darien drives, and Nate Jackson made the defensive play of the game with an awesome interception return for a touchdown to seal the victory for the Warriors.
Seventh grade
Wilton White 14, Ridgefield Black 0
The seventh grade Wilton White Warriors started their season off on the right foot with an impressive win over Ridgefield Black at Fujitani Field.
Wilton scored first to start the second quarter on a George Hahn to Griffin Turner 16-yard touchdown pass. Michael Wall kicked the point-after, putting Wilton up 7-0 at halftime. Wall converted two PAT’s on the day.
The impressive running of halfback Ryan Preisano helped Wilton maintain the ball for most of the game. The mighty Warrior O-line held Ridgefield, known for they’re tough, aggressive and massive D-line, in check. The offensive line led by Matthew Dooley, Carter Galante, Christian McLaughlin, Jackson Duncan, Alexander Reyes, Christian Kaczynski and tight end William Drew were outstanding holding their blocks and opening huge holes all day. Wingback William Soojian was tremendous at blocking the end and carried the ball.
Wilton scored again in the third quarter on a 70-yard touchdown run by quarterback George Hahn, making the score 14-0 Wilton.
Defensively, the line pressured the Ridgefield backfield all day led by Jackson Duncan, who had numerous sacks, Jackson Kreter and Lorcan Garcia, who all had big tackles. Safeties Zach Krawitz and Michael Wall were key in stopping the passing attack. Defensive end Colin Randol and linebackers Tommy McKiernan and William Sullivan made big tackles to stop Ridgefield offensive drives. The Warrior defense was outstanding on third downs, led by Andrei Schroeder.
Wilton Blue 28, Weston 14
Wilton Blue visited Weston last Saturday and played a physical opening-day game.
Wilton started the game on defense and held Weston to a four-and-out after Weston decided to go for it deep in its own territory. Strong defensive-end play from Nick Walden and Andrew Kress and a critical fourth-down tackle by Christopher Capone and Alexander Dempster forced the turnover on downs.
Starting on the Weston 35-yard line, Wilton put together an eight-play drive capped by a Christopher Capone touchdown. Solid runs from Xander Petrides and Charlie Guglielmo helped keep the drive alive.
On the second play of Weston’s next series, Spencer Liston intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yard to the Weston 10-yard line. Andrew Acosta-Rua connected with Quinn Stengrim on a quick out for Wilton’s second touchdown of the day.
Wilton’s defense again came up strong with solid defensive line play from Jamie Cristini, Michael Colavecchio, Bobby DiPalma, Connor Sweeney and first-year player Aiden Cruickshank, forcing to Weston to punt. Wilton then put together an eight-play drive, only to turn the ball over on the Weston 10-yard line.
Wilton’s defense held again and forced Weston to punt out of its own end zone. A 27-yard punt return by Caleb Rath put Wilton on the Weston eight-yard line. Two plays later Wilton was able to wedge it into the end zone on a Xander Petrides carry behind the offensive line of Luke Totten, Conner Sweeney, Alexander Dempster, Jamie Cristini and Andrew Kress. Acosta-Rua added the point after to make the score 20-0 at the half. A late first half interception from Caleb Rath gave Wilton one more opportunity but the Warriors were not able to convert.
After a turnover on downs by Wilton to start the second half, Weston scored two touchdowns quickly to bring the score to 20-14 and take away all the momentum.
Not wanting to let the game slip away in catastrophic fashion, Wilton woke up from its temporarily daze and put together a 13-play drive to ice the game. Contributions came from everywhere. Notable were blocks from Jake Enman, George Rushevich and Connor Sweeney and hard running by Quinn Stengrim, who scored Wilton’s fourth touchdown of the day.
Eighth grade
Wilton Blue 19, Darien Wave 0
It was a typical ground-and-pound affair this past weekend as the Wilton Blue eighth grade team defeated Darien Wave 19-0.
As the rain came down to the start the game, Wilton Blue forced a quick fumble with aggressive defense from Michael Whitman, Quinn Kiss and Craig Hyzy. The offense, led by a six-back attack including Jake Sommer, Matt Claps, Everett Andersen, Eli Ackerman, Ben Calabrese and Sean Wiseman, found holes all day, chunking out four to five yards a carry through almost 70 total plays.
Jake Sommer capped off the first drive on quick pitch sweep for 30 yards around left end, helped by textbook blocking by Connor Robertson, Tyler Hough, Kieran O’Neill, Whitman, Kiss and Will Murphy.
The Warrior defense grabbed another turnover on defense with George DiRocco, Calabrese (two fumble recoveries), AJ Preisano and Nevin Belanger controlling the entire defensive backfield, forcing Darien Wave to cough it up.
Wilton made it 12-0 on the next possession as Claps dove in from the two-yard line, capping off a long 60 yard drive that featured seven different runners.
In its typical aggressive style, the defense came up with several Buffalo hits on the next drive, with Kevin Hyzy (one interception) forcing another fumble with a big blast, which was picked up by Calabrese, who ran it down to the five. Wilton made it 19-0 (extra point by Murphy) as Jake Sommer took it in again from the five with excellent blocking from Michael Munrow, Ryan Keenan, Dylan Smith, C. Hyzy, and the rest of the line.