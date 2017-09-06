Wilton police log — assault, marijuana

Intent to sell

A 19-year-old Danbury man was charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of paraphernalia Sept. 4 at 9:20 p.m. Tyler Nicholas Geragi, of 20 Tiffany Drive, Danbury, was pulled over on Danbury Road near Sharp Hill Road for a traffic light violation.

Police searched the vehicle and found two large plastic bags containing 37 ounces of marijuana, plus smaller bags containing 0.151 ounces of THC concentrate, along with paraphernalia. He was held on $75,000 bond with a court date of Sept. 5.

Three minors were also in the vehicle, one of whom was charged with possession of alcohol.

Assault on Uber driver

An Uber driver reported being punched in the back of the head by one of his passengers Sept. 3 at 12:36 a.m., resulting in the arrest of a Weston man.

Police said Ryan Walsh, 35, of 134 Lyons Plain Road, Weston, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree assault of the elderly, because the Uber driver was at least 60 years old.

He was held on $5,000 bond with a court date of Sept. 5.

DUI

A 32-year-old Stamford man was charged with driving under the influence Sept. 4 at 8:07 p.m. on Route 7 while officers were conducting traffic enforcement.

Police said Christopher Gonda, of 700 Summer Street, Stamford, had a blood alcohol level of 0.1686 and did not perform field sobriety tests to standard. The legal limit is 0.08.

He was released on $260 bond with a court date of Sept. 14.

DUI, marijuana

A 19-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana Aug. 31 at 8:20 p.m. on Danbury Road near Cricket Lane.

Police said Nolan M. Hrozenchik, of 124 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, was stopped at a DUI checkpoint and found to have an odor of marijuana. He was tested and determined to be impaired.

He was released on $260 bond with a court date of Sept. 12.

Marijuana, speeding

A 20-year-old Newtown man was charged with possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, driving with a suspended license and failure to turn in a suspended license, and speeding Aug. 28 on Danbury Road near New Street.

Police said Christopher Lindquist, of 4 Osborne Hill Road, Newtown, was traveling north on Danbury Road at 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone. He was pulled over and police detected an odor of marijuana. Police found contraband including butane honey oil, a bong, and other smoking paraphernalia.

He was released on a promise to appear in court Sept. 7.

Strangulation

Police responded to a domestic violence case Sept. 2 at 10:26 p.m. in which a wife was being choked by her husband. Police charged a St. John’s Road man with second-degree strangulation, assault in the second degree, and assault on an elderly person because his wife was more than 60 years old.

He was held on $35,000 bond and appeared in court the next day.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two domestic calls during the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, one of which resulted in an assault arrest.