Talking with flowers

Flowers have their own “language,” developed during Victorian times, whereby different blooms convey different sentiments. Ferns signify sincerity while fennel conveys praise.

Children ages 6 to 12 may learn the language of flowers during a workshop on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. They will learn how to prepare and flatten florals for their project, a botanical book cover. A snack of flower-shaped, iced sugar cookies is included, which the children will help prepare.

Admission is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family for members; $15 per child, maximum $35 per family for non-members. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.