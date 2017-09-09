Wilton Bulletin

Talking with flowers

By Wilton Bulletin on September 9, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Flowers have their own “language,” developed during Victorian times, whereby different blooms convey different sentiments. Ferns signify sincerity while fennel conveys praise.

Children ages 6 to 12 may learn the language of flowers during a workshop on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. They will learn how to prepare and flatten florals for their project, a botanical book cover. A snack of flower-shaped, iced sugar cookies is included, which the children will help prepare.

Admission is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family for members; $15 per child, maximum $35 per family for non-members. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.

Tags:

Previous Post Attorney General calls for formal investigation of Equifax data breach
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress