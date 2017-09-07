Wilton Bulletin

Himes expected at Democrats’ picnic

September 7, 2017

Congressman Jim Himes, left, gets a burger at last year’s barbecue. Manning the grill are Richard Creeth, center, and Paul Burnham.

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee has announced its speakers’ lineup for its fall barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 3, at Merwin Meadows.

Expected to attend are U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT 4th), Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, and state Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25th). In addition, several candidates in November’s election will also be in attendance.

Picnic fare includes hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, pasta, salads, chips and salsa, brownies, and soft drinks. Tickets are $55, $10 for students, children under 6 admitted free. Tickets may be purchased online at wiltondems.org.

