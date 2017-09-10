Kiwanis Oktoberfest in September

Lederhosen and dirndls won’t be out of place when the Kiwanis Club of Wilton presents its second annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 9, in and around the Kiwanis Pavilion at the Wilton YMCA on Danbury Road. The event is rain or shine and all proceeds go to community youth programs.

The Wilton Oktoberfest, which bills itself as “Wilton’s Fall Party,” strives to be an authentic Bavarian celebration with dancing, eating under tents and a genuine German oom-pah band, the Alpine Squeeze. Also, Hans Sindel will entertain with his roving accordion.

Upon entering, patrons will have a choice of two German biers as well as wine, water and soft drinks before getting an Oktoberfest platter or kids meal. There will be a choice of bratwurst or chicken, sauerkraut, German potato salad, bread and rolls, and for the younger crowd hot dogs and french fries. German pretzels will be available as well. The dessert menu includes strudel, kuchen, cookies and coffee.

“The Wilton Oktoberfest has become a signature Kiwanis event that not only provides a wonderful celebration for the community, but also raises funds to benefit our youth,” said Kiwanis president John Kalamarides.

“Our Kiwanis members born in Germany have been vocal contributors to make sure every aspect of the Wilton Oktoberfest experience is planned to be as authentic as the traditional Bavarian event,” said Carol Boehly.

Entry is $15 for adults, free up to age of 21. Discounted entrance/meal tickets are available online at www.WiltonOktoberfest.org before Sept. 16. There will be a bounce house and supervised play area for children.

German autos will be on display as well, the new 2018 model VW’s, classic Porsche club collectibles, and a fully restored classic VW microbus.

Sponsors are the Wilton Family YMCA, Danbury VW (gold level), True Value Hardware and Realty Seven and AFC Urgent Care (silver level), Hoffman Landscaping, Rings Ends and Gofer ice cream.