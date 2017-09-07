Remembering Sept. 11

Wilton Firefighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department will host their annual remembrance ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. The community is invited to the event that honors the Wilton residents and all emergency responders who were killed in the attacks on that day in 2001.

Wilton firefighters, police officers, EMS responders, family members and friends of those lost on that day will again gather at Wilton Fire Headquarters at 236 Danbury Road to pay tribute.

The ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial Monument in front of the firehouse. “We gather each Sept. 11th to pay our respects to those civilians who were killed, as well as to honor the firefighters, police officers and heroic Americans we lost in New York City, Shanksville, Pa., and at the Pentagon,” said firefighter David Chaloux, President of Wilton Firefighters Local 2233. “We must never forget the thousands of innocent men and women who went to work that day and never returned home.”

Members from all of Wilton’s emergency services will participate in the ceremony which will feature tributes to those lost, prayers from local clergy, and music performed by members of the Wilton Police and Fire Departments.

The ceremony is expected to conclude by 11 and will be followed by refreshments and reflections at the firehouse.