Boucher fund-raiser at Wilton Library

The Boucher for Connecticut Committee will conduct a fund-raiser for state Sen. Toni Boucher’s exploratory campaign for governor on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Brubeck Room of the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

The event will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and Boucher will discuss her plan to “Build a Better Connecticut.”

“Connecticut faces a dire situation a result of the current administration’s out-of-control policies of spending and taxing. It doesn’t have to be this way,” Boucher said in a press release. “I have a plan to change the direction of our state and put it back on the path to prosperity — re-establishing it as a place where businesses can flourish, families can live and work in a thriving economy, commuters can travel on modern highways and rails, and our children have access to an excellent education. And I believe I have the passion, determination and depth of experience in dealing with state fiscal issues to make this plan a reality. That’s why I’m exploring the opportunity to run for governor,” she continued.

Boucher has represented the 26th Senate district (including Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Redding Westport and Wilton) for nine years. She is the Chief Deputy Senate Majority Leader. In addition, she is co-chair of the Education and Transportation Committees, vice chair of the Banking and Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees and a member of the Legislative Management and School Construction Committee. She is also a state Board of Education commissioner and chairs the commission’s Policy Committee.

Prior to her election to the Senate in 2008, she had served for 12 years as state representative for Wilton’s 143rd district. She is also a past chairman of the Wilton Board of Education and a past member of the Wilton Board of Selectmen.

Boucher has also led a 25-year business career as an executive in the financial services business. She earned an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

RSVP to Courtney by phone at 203-762-3232 or by email at c.boucherforct@gmail.com

The maximum contribution is $375 per person. Contributions may be made by check to Boucher for CT, 5 Wicks End Lane, Wilton, CT 06897 or electronically at https://secure.anedot.com/boucherforct/donate.