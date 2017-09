The members of American Legion Post 86 are renovating their building and some boys and parents from Troop 20 helped out by moving furniture, archives and mementos from the second floor to the first. From left are Commander Don Hazzard, Assistant Scoutmaster Mike McElroy, Ryan McElroy, Mike Colavecchio, Anton Rushevich, Harish Subramanian, Connor Murphy and Linda Scalley. Missing from the photo, but also assisting were Geir Magnusson, Mr. and Mrs. Magnusson, and Alexandra Magnusson.