Wilton P.E.O. chapter awards education grant

The Wilton AL Chapter of P.E.O. International has given a continuing education grant to Norwalk Community College student, Stephany Beltran, of Stratford. She received a named grant in honor of the late Joan Starr of Wilton, past president of a sister P.E.O. chapter (New Canaan Chapter N). Beltran is studying towards an associate degree, with a double major of applied science and interior design.

The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE) presents need-based grants to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and their families. Grant money may be used for education related expenses such as tuition and books, as well as transportation and childcare directly related to class attendance. PCE seeks to assist highly motivated students enrolled in academic or technical programs that will lead to employment or job advancement. The program is open to women who are citizens or legal residents of the United States or Canada, are recommended by a P.E.O. chapter, and who are within 24 months of completing their educational program.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women through scholarships, grants, and loans.

For more information about P.E.O. and its grant and loan programs, visit peointernational.org, or email Wilton Chapter AL President Carol Kaelin, at carolkaelin@gmail.com.

For PCE inquiries, email Chris Delmar at delmar@optonline.net or Debra Forsyth at forsythdbf@gmail.com.