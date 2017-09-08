Singers invited for ‘Power of Song’

Music on the Hill invites singers, including students, to join the Festival Chorus for a themed concert, The Power of Song, led by artistic director David H. Connell.

Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 12, at the WEPCO church complex in Wilton, 48 New Canaan Road. The concert takes place on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Unitarian Church in Westport.

The Festival Chorus of roughly 40 singers is one of Music on the Hill’s four performing ensembles. Participants join for one music project at a time — one four- to six- week rehearsal/concert cycle. Ensembles include new and returning members, and new participants are always welcome.

Advance registration, with voice part, required. With questions and to register, e-mail ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133. There is no cost to participate.

Music on the Hill is an independent non-profit organization led by artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. It is funded through donations and by a grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.