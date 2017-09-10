Lunch with the Roosevelts

The historical book discussion group, Booked for Lunch, will delve into No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II by Doris Kearns Goodwin. The discussion takes place Friday, Sept. 22, from 12:30 to 2, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Readers are invited to bring a bag lunch, the society provides a beverage and dessert.

In this work, Goodwin weaves a number of storylines — Eleanor and Franklin’s marriage and partnership, Eleanor’s life as first lady, and FDR’s White House and its impact on America as well as on a world at war — during the time when modern America was created

At the center of the country’s transformation was the complex partnership of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Using diaries, interviews, and White House records of the president’s and first lady’s comings and goings, Goodwin paints a detailed, intimate portrait not only of the daily conduct of the presidency during wartime but of the Roosevelts themselves and their extraordinary constellation of friends, advisers, and family, many of whom lived with them in the White House.

The program is free, but registration is requested: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.