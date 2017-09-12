Warrior Words: Farewell, lethargy!

Whether we choose to accept it or not, the season we all anxiously await each year has come to an end. Without fail, parents and students alike tend to reach the consensus that summer moves far too quickly, even with the newly adopted post-Labor Day start to the Wilton Public Schools’ academic year. In previous years, I’ve felt a fiery displeasure for returning to school, from whining to my poor mother in the mechanical pencil aisle of Staples to legitimately bawling as I brush my teeth at 7:45 a.m. on the first day. This time around feels different. Strangely enough, I’m ready to be back.

Perhaps I can attribute my willingness to grace Wilton High School once again to my lacking summer schedule. I’ve now realized the long-anticipated relaxation and break from routine that hits mid-June remains beloved only until doing nothing becomes a routine in and of itself. Let’s face it, though Wilton has a variety of serene parks, local shops, and delicious restaurants, one can only stay entertained and able to afford dining out for so long. You know you’ve grown desperate when going grocery shopping with your parents becomes the highlight of the day! By the end of July, my best excuses for leaving the house were the weekly (and sometimes daily) rounds to the local ice cream shops to visit and perhaps pester my working friends. Many Wilton families cherish Block Island or Nantucket as their summer homes; I hate to brag, but I have artfully commandeered the back corner bench at Heibeck’s as my own kingdom during these past few months.

Certainly what’s most enticing about this upcoming year at WHS is that it’s my last. As much as I can’t believe summer is over, I have an even harder time imagining that I am, in fact, a senior. My mind immediately jumps to the obvious milestones: spirit week, homecoming, college acceptances, prom, and graduation. In all honesty, though, these compelling events don’t excite me as much as the simpler, more charming facts of life as a 12th-grader. During the next nine months, I’ll sit outside my second-floor locker, galavant through the “Jungle” with a Wilton Deli order in hand, blast music in my friends’ cars in the senior parking lot, and paint my face blue and white to show more Warrior pride than ever before. Not only that, but I’ll be surrounded by the same dedicated staff and dynamic class for one last time.

Surely, with these somewhat romanticized opportunities come challenges, and I have no doubt that this year will foster a whole new share of stressful decisions, all-nighters, and befuddling textbook readings. More likely than not, there will come a day in the school year where I look back with tired eyes and resent my naive self for fondly bidding summer adieu. Well, to this future Eve — go grab yourself a Gofer S’mores Razzle and take a walk on the track. The end of a glorious summer fizzled out due to your own boredom; please don’t let a second of your final year at Wilton High School, however strenuous it may feel, be anything less than remarkable. Savor each school day as though you were still thriving in early July, with the promise of Scoop’s ice cream on your tongue and the hot sun on your back. Above all, whether it be midterms in winter or tough goodbyes in spring, take no season for granted.

Eve Ogdon is a senior at Wilton High School. She shares this column with five classmates.