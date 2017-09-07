Senior Center News

Art classes begin

Always wanted to dabble in painting but never had the chance to try? Bought colored pencils on a creative binge but never used them? Always wanted to take a chance at ceramics? Now’s the time to take the leap! Don’t like going out at night much? Here’s the solution: daytime Wilton Continuing Education art classes at the senior center. Here’s a sampling of classes beginning next week. Full descriptions are on pages 9 and 10 of the Wilton Continuing Education catalogue or at wiltoncontinuinged.org.

Coffee ’n’ Clay: Discover the ceramic artist within you by creating a special piece to boast about to family and friends. Experiment with designs, patterns, and colors to make your piece unique.

Colored Pencil Painting: Colored pencils aren’t just for coloring books! Create drawings that look much like paintings. Learn techniques in layering, blending, and textures.

Oil Painting and Acrylics: Learn painting techniques in this open class setting. Personal guidance is provided while you explore the fun of artistic expression.

Beginning Portraiture: Build the bridge between basic drawing skills and the specific art of drawing portraits.

Drawing the Portrait with Colored Pencils: Learn specific ways to handle this marvelous medium and while being taught basic color theory, carried strokes, and color.

Watercolor Workshop: Explore the beauty and joy of watercolor! Basic drawing, composition, and watercolor techniques will be demonstrated.

Medicare enrollment alert

When you turn 65 you are required to enroll in Medicare Part A. If you are still working and covered under an insurance plan provided by your employer, you may postpone enrolling in Medicare Part B until you retire, but you are still required to activate your Medicare Part A. This is a simple process that may be completed online by going to Medicare.gov or you may call Lauren Hughes at the Wilton Department of Social Services, 203-834-6238. She will be happy to assist you.

The enrollment period begins three months before the month of your 65 th birthday and extends for three months after the month of your 65 th birthday. If you do not enroll during this period, even if you are still covered under your employer’s insurance, you risk future financial penalties.

Renter’s rebate

Elderly renters and totally disabled renters have until Sept. 29 to file for the state annual renter’s rebate program. Under this program, they may be eligible for a rebate of up to $900. There are age and financial restrictions. For details, call the assessor’s office at 203-563-0121.

Last call for intermediate bridge

An intermediate bridge class with instructor Michael Hess begins tomorrow, Sept. 8, and continues on Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30, through Oct. 27. The cost is $75 for the eight-week series.

This course is ideal for the person who used to play bridge but has not done so for years and needs to get up-to-date on the latest advances in this forever-evolving game, for the person who plays bridge but feels developmentally stalled and needs help getting to the next level of proficiency, or for the moderately experienced social and/or duplicate bridge players.

Introduction to Bridge begins on Oct. 6 and will continue on Fridays from 11:30 to 1:15 through Nov. 17. The cost is $70 for the seven-week series

This class is for the player with very little or no bridge experience.

Players may participate in duplicate bridge on Wednesdays from 10 to noon for a $5 drop-in fee. Michael Hess will supervise play.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place locally in Danbury and Norwalk. On Sunday, Sept. 10, Western Connecticut State University’s Westside Campus in Danbury will host its first Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. On Sunday, Oct. 8, Calf Pasture Beach Park, Norwalk, hosts a shoreline walk. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Advance registration is encouraged although on-site registration will also take place. Register at www.alz.org/walk.

Coming events

Friday, Sept. 8, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Sept. 11, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Colored Pencil Painting; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9, Stay at Home in Wilton Men’s Breakfast at Orem’s; 9:45, No BeMoved today; 10, Acrylics and Oil with Althea Ericsson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; Chinese Mah Jongg with Kay Chann.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 9:30, Watercolor Workshop; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Last day of Wilton Farmer’s Market at the Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1, Library Downloads.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 10, Beginning Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 12:30, Colored Pencils Portrait; 12:45, Bingo.