Library Lines

An eclectic celebration of art

Eight very talented people share their passion for their work in the art exhibition, Celebr8/Art — A Diverse Exhibit of Art and Artists, opening on Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition features the works of seven area artists and one photographer. Pam Rouleau is the photographer from Wilton; the artists are Lynn Stephens Massey (Norwalk), Melissa Orme (Ridgefield), Wendy Pieper (Westport), Marianne Rothballer (New Canaan), James Ryan (Greenwich), Joel Sobelson (Weston), and Trish Wend (Ridgefield). The media used is as far-ranging as their subjects — watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, drawings and photography — with subject matter encompassing figures, portraits, still life, abstracts, botanicals, landscapes and more. The reception is free and open to the public. The majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The exhibition runs through Thursday, Oct. 5.

Obituary writing explored

Obituary writing is an art, as viewers will see during the New Perspectives Film Series screening of Obit. on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The documentary explores the creative writing of the New York Times obituary writers and the care and flair they put into their work. The series is moderated and programmed by documentary filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A $5 donation is suggested to help offset costs. A Q & A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended.

Jazz concert opens

The Tamir Hendelman Trio opens the Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert series this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 5:30. Hendelman and his trio performed at the library in 2012 to a very appreciative audience and the library is pleased to have the group for another appearance. The jazz pianist is renowned for his work as a composer, arranger, educator and performer. Joining him on this tour are bassist Marco Panascia and drummer Matt Wilson. The suggested donation is $10 per person for the concert which is funded by William and Karen Tell Foundation with special thanks to Ed and Catherine Romer and Chris and Tish Brubeck. An informal reception follows the concert. Advance registration is strongly suggested. Pre-registrants should arrive by 3:50 to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 3:50 if space is available.

Book and film discussed

Marking the 200th anniversary year of Jane Austen, Wilton Library Readers will be reading and viewing Mansfield Park, in two programs facilitated by professional book group leader Susan Boyar. The book will be discussed on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from noon to 1:30 in the kick-off session of the monthly program for Wilton Library Readers. The PBS adaptation will be screened on Monday, Sept. 18, from noon to 2, with a discussion led by Susan following the film. Participants are encouraged to register for either or both programs and are reminded to bring lunches; beverages will be provided. Wilton Library Readers get together the second Wednesday of each month (no meeting in December). For a listing of meetings and titles, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.”

Free downloads from the library

The library’s media maven, Melissa Baker, demonstrates how to use the library’s free music and movie service (Hoopla) for the program, Free Downloads — Movies and Music, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 2:30 at the Wilton Senior Center in the Comstock Community Center. The service is available online 24/7 from the library and can provide hours of entertainment for anyone with a Wilton Library card. The program is run specifically for seniors. Registration is required either through the library’s website, or by calling 203-762-6334.

Author visit

NPR radio and television personality, America’s librarian, literary critic, and best-selling author Nancy Pearl comes to Wilton Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her new novel, George & Lizzie. Her book encompasses new and past loves, a scarred childhood and an imperfect marriage. An avid reader, Pearl has spent her life promoting reading. Part of her visit includes what she is reading now and what books she loves and recommends. A Q&A will follow her talk. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. There is no charge for the program. Registration is recommended.

Ladies’ night out is here

Wilton Library’s signature event for local women, the 18th Annual Ladies’ Soirée, is just around the corner on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This wonderful annual event champions women, and this year the fund-raiser is celebrating women in literature from long ago to today. Guests will enjoy wonderful food catered by Marly’s Bar & Bistro, fantastic silent auction items, great prizes, music courtesy of Darren Litzie, a wine pull, along with many other opportunities to further support the library. The event is made possible through the sponsorship of lead sponsor Bankwell in Wilton, as well as Catamount Wealth Management, TracyLocke, Wilton Woman’s Club, and Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation/The Greens at Cannondale, with media sponsor Wilton Magazine. This event sells out each year so people are reminded to act early. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased online on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org or by calling 203-762-6321.

The library resumes Sunday hours on Sept. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.