—Bryan Haeffele photos

Wilton’s youngest students — kindergarten through second grade — arrived at their newly renovated Miller-Driscoll School Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, for the first day of the school year.

Bulletin photographer Bryan Haeffele captured smiles all around — although there were probably some tears, too — as teachers and staff greeted children. Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith and police officer Diane MacLean — also known as Officer Friendly — were also on hand.