Nolan will leave historical society after ‘five fantastic years’

Leslie Nolan will be leaving the Wilton Historical Society to join the Peace Corps after “five fantastic years” as its executive director.

In the Sept. 1 press release announcing her imminent departure, Nolan said it has been “a great pleasure” to work at the historical society “under the leadership of Buck Griswold, and with “a dedicated board of trustees.”

Nolan said “a number of goals” were accomplished during her time at the Wilton Historical Society, including “taking the lead on a new American Artisan Show, restoring and painting the museum’s historic buildings, implementing new branding and signage, and offering new hands-on programs and educational opportunities.”

One of the “highlights” of her work at the society, Nolan said, was “receiving a grant to design and implement a new website.”

She said she’s also “thrilled” that Connecticut’s History, Wilton’s Story — a Good to Great grant-supported exhibition — is “becoming a reality.”

With a new strategic plan, mission and vision, Nolan said, the Wilton Historical Society is “poised for continued growth,” and she wishes it “much success in its program offerings, preservation efforts and expanded membership.”