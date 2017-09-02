Donation drives to assist Hurricane Harvey victims

While the floodwaters recede in Houston and other areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, the needs of residents there do not. A number of collections have been established to assist victims of the storm.

All Westy Self Storage centers, including the one at 65 Danbury Road, are designated drop-off locations for donations. In addition to collection, Westy will also provide temporary storage for the donations and deliver them via Westy trucks to Feeding America, which will ensure delivery of the products to the areas in Texas most affected.

Westy Self Storage will collect non-perishable food (no glass containers), cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and baby products.

Westy is open for drop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 203-762-7600 or visit westy.com for directions or more information.

Wilton Congregational Church

Wilton Congregational Church is joining with Church World Service in its call for “Clean Up Buckets.” Church members will put them together after services on Sunday, Sept. 17. A list of what will be collected for each bucket may be found at http://bit.ly/2gpVvkf.

Those who wish to help may bring items in on Sunday, Sept. 3 and 10, or drop them off at the church office during the week up until Sept. 15. Those who prefer to write a check may make it out to Wilton Congregational Church and put Harvey Clean Up Buckets in the memo line.

The church is also considering an adult mission trip to help with the rebuilding. Anyone interested should email the Rev. Anne Coffman at anne@wiltoncongregational.org.

Our Lady of Fatima

Our Lady of Fatima Church will be one of the 82 churches in the Diocese of Bridgeport taking up a special collection Sept. 16-17 to assist hurricane victims. The funds will be sent to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, which are providing aid to those directly affected by the historic storm.

Those interested in making a donation through the Diocesan appeal, can make checks payable to Diocese of Bridgeport. Write “Hurricane Relief Fund” on the memo line. People may also send a check directly to the diocese at 238 Jewett Avenue in Bridgeport, CT 06606.

For more information, visit bridgeportdiocese.org/.