Crosswalk enforcement begins

Improving pedestrian safety is the goal of a two-week police enforcement operation in Wilton Center that will focus on motorists who fail to yield the right-of-way to walkers.

It will also crack down on speeders. It begins on Sept. 4, Labor Day.

“This pedestrian safety operation is another tool our department can utilize to improve traffic safety and educate motorists,” said Wilton Police Chief John Lynch. “When approaching a crosswalk where pedestrians are present, drivers must yield the right-of-way. This operation will serve as a reminder of this responsibility and we expect that voluntary compliance will be improved as a result. Those who choose to ignore the law and the message, however, will be deterred from future violations through enforcement. As is the case with any other traffic law, it is easy to avoid a ticket — in this case, simply yield the right-of-way to pedestrians who are in a crosswalk.”

The department is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking, and cycling throughout Wilton Center.

The two-week operation will run through Sept. 17, at all heavily traveled crosswalks in Wilton Center.

Officers dressed in plain clothes will be crossing the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe actions. Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation will be issued warnings or citations.