Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 25 through Sept. 1, 2017.

66 Warncke Road: Nicholas and Julia Kennedy, to Colin and Elizabeth Smyth, $925,000.

26 Fawn Ridge Lane: Caryl L. Gautrau Revocable Trust, to Manish and Neha Jain, $310,000.

27 Black Alder Lane: Robert W. and Susan M. Cramer, to N.P. Dodge Jr. Trust, $880,000.

214 Sturges Ridge Road: Michael and Carolyn Cassetta, to Michal and Nicole Kulon, $1,465,000.

86 Blue Ridge Road: Ranjan Pathania and Reena Kumari, to Dilshad and Shahnaaz Khan, $570,500.

9 Hollyhock Road: Cartoma Learning International Inc., to Fujii Properties LLC, $430,000.

57 Village Walk: Kimberly M. Yash, to Marie E. Lutz, $238,900.