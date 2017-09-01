Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on September 1, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

real estate

214 Sturges Ridge Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 25  through Sept. 1, 2017.

66 Warncke Road: Nicholas and Julia Kennedy, to Colin and Elizabeth Smyth, $925,000.

26 Fawn Ridge Lane: Caryl L. Gautrau Revocable Trust, to Manish and Neha Jain, $310,000.

27 Black Alder Lane: Robert W. and Susan M. Cramer, to N.P. Dodge Jr. Trust, $880,000.

214 Sturges Ridge Road: Michael and Carolyn Cassetta, to Michal and Nicole Kulon, $1,465,000.

86 Blue Ridge Road: Ranjan Pathania and Reena Kumari, to Dilshad and Shahnaaz Khan, $570,500.

9 Hollyhock Road: Cartoma Learning International Inc., to Fujii Properties LLC, $430,000.

57 Village Walk: Kimberly M. Yash, to Marie E. Lutz, $238,900.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post This Week’s Movie Menu: Host of enduring comedies and dramas over holiday weekend
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress