Ginny Kiem of Redding and April Poirier of Ridgefield netted top honors at the second annual Racquettes Tennis Tourney at Four Season Racquet Club in Wilton.

The Racquettes are a group of tennis-loving professional women who play on the weekends throughout the year for fun, competition and comradery.

“We are thrilled that so many of our players participated and for the support of Four Season. A fun day was had by all,” said Penelope Forman, the tournament organizer. “We are a group of working women, many commute to the city. What brings us together is the love of the game and occasionally a glass of prosecco.”

For more information about the club or joining The Racquettes, email penn@penngardnerinc.com.