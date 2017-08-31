Wilton Bulletin

Kiem, Poirier win Racquettes tournament at Four Seasons

By Wilton Bulletin on August 31, 2017 in Recreational Sports · 0 Comments

Ginny Kiem of Redding and April Poirier of Ridgefield netted top honors at the second annual Racquettes Tennis Tourney at Four Season Racquet Club in Wilton.

The Racquettes are a group of tennis-loving professional women who play on the weekends throughout the year for fun, competition and comradery.

“We are thrilled that so many of our players participated and for the support of Four Season. A fun day was had by all,” said Penelope Forman, the tournament organizer. “We are a group of working women, many commute to the city. What brings us together is the love of the game and occasionally a glass of prosecco.”

For more information about the club or joining The Racquettes, email penn@penngardnerinc.com.

Four Seasons Racquet Club

Ginny Kiem of Redding and April Poirier were the winners of the recent Racquettes Tennis Tourney at Four Season Racquet Club.

Tags: ,

Previous Post On Stage: continuing & upcoming Next Post The Reel Dad: Remembering Jerry Lewis
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress