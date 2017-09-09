School employees assemble bikes

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on September 9, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Kendra Baker photos

After kicking off the Wilton Public School District’s 2017 Convocation with breakfast in the Wilton High School cafeteria the morning of Aug. 30, district employees gathered in the Zeoli Field House for a surprise team-building activity — assembling bicycles.

Employees were grouped into teams and given 40 minutes to assemble the bicycles, which the district was able to purchase thanks to an anonymous donor.

Home Depot in Danbury and New Milford, as well as Stanley Black and Decker in New Britain, also donated tool sets for the employees to use.

The bikes will be distributed to four local organizations, including Wilton Social Services and the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

