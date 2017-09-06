Making cheese

Wilton Historical Society will offer two cheese making workshops — one for children and one for adults — on Saturday, Sept. 9, at its museum complex at 224 Danbury Road.

Children ages 6 to 12 may make farmer’s cheese from 11 to 13:20. They will learn that before the age of mass distribution and consumerism, dairy farmers made cheese to preserve excess milk. Farmer’s cheese was one of the first, and arguably the easiest, they likely made. Many cultures have a similar cheese: chevre, paneer, neufchatel, and queso blanco. The cheese they make will be a snack on soda biscuits, which the children will also make.

The cost is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family for members; $15 per child, maximum $35 per family for non-members.

Adults may make herbed goat’s milk farmer’s cheese from 2 to 3:30. The cost is $20/members, $25/non-members.

Registration is requested for both workshops by calling 203-762-7257 or emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org