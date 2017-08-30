Obituary: Elizabeth “Betty” Irene DiNoi, 77, of Norwalk

Elizabeth “Betty” Irene DiNoi, age 77, of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 29. She was the loving wife of the late Salvatore P. DiNoi.

Elizabeth was born in Norwalk on Sept. 28, 1939, the daughter of the late William S. and Irene Wargo Mezzo and was a former Wilton resident. She attended Norwalk schools and worked for several years as a corporate secretary for GTE and Verizon.

Elizabeth was a proud home owner who enjoyed working in her yard; gardening, cooking, sewing and some shopping. She was a member of the Our lady of Fatima Church Choir and was a New York Yankee and Giants fan. Most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her two loving granddaughters.

Elizabeth is survived by her son David DiNoi and his wife Stephanie of Fairfield, sisters Evelyn Mercede of Ridgefield and Billie Blakeney of PA, her granddaughters Ariel and Alexandra and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m, at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk. Elizabeth’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.

Donations in her name may be made to the CT Humane Society, 455 Post Rd. W., Westport, CT, 06880. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to magnerfuneralhome.com.