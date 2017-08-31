Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Fun with Lynn Lewis, Friday, Sept. 1, 11 to noon, Wilton Library. Singing and dancing with entertainer Lynn Lewis for two- through six-year-olds, supported by the Wilton Newcomers Club. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Great Baseball Trivia Quiz for Adults and Kids, Saturday, Sept. 3, 11-noon, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Questions for all ages, including for kids under 10. Grand prize: Bluefish tickets. Refreshments: lemonade, popcorn and Cracker Jacks. Members: $10/person, $25 maximum per family; non-members: $15 per person, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Cupcake Club, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Six- through 12-year-olds are invited follow step-by-step instructions to decorate fancy cupcakes. Children eight years and younger must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Fate and Fury, Fact and Fiction in Ovid’s Heroides, Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30 to noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads the first installment of a four-part adult literature seminar on Roman poet Ovid’s Heroides — a collection of 21 fictional letters in Latin verse written by legendary women to men they love but are separated from. Packets will be available at the circulation desk one week before the first session. There is no charge, but advanced registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950. Those who register for the first session will be automatically registered for the other three sessions on Sept. 14, 28 and Oct. 5.

Celebr8/Art Exhibition/Reception, Friday, Sept. 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Area artists showcase their works in the library’s latest art exhibition. Reception is free and open to the public. Exhibition runs through Oct. 5. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Cheese-making Workshops, Saturday, Sept. 9, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 years old will make farmer’s cheese from 11 to 12:30, which they will enjoy as a snack on soda biscuits, which they will also make. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Adults will make herbed goat’s milk farmer’s cheese from 2 to 3:30. $20/members, $25/non-members. Register for either program: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-76207257.

WDTC Barbeque, Saturday, Sept. 9, noon-3, Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. The Wilton Democratic Town Committee welcomes the community. Speakers to be announced. Admission: $45 until Sept. 6, then $55, $10/students, children under 6 admitted free. Tickets: wiltondems.org or at the door.

Under the Harvest Moon, Saturday, Sept. 9, 7-10 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 54 Deer Run Road. Woodcock’s annual fund-raiser will feature farm-to-table tasting prepared by Sarah Bouissou of Sarah’s Wine Bar and samplings of artisanal cheeses, wine and beer. Silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the nature center’s environmental education initiatives. Tickets: $80 at woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Hot & Cool Jazz, Sunday, Sept. 10, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Tamir Hendelman Trio wraps up its East Coast tour and returns to the Brubeck Room stage. Informal reception follows the concert. Suggested donation: $10. Advance registration strongly suggested. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10 to 2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Essay Tips & Tricks, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Editor, writer and marketer Carey Field teaches students how to research and understand essay prompts, come up with compelling essay topics and effectively develop them, edit essays and avoid essay pitfalls. Recommended for high school sophomores through seniors. No fee; registration required: 203-762-6342, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads: Movies and Music, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and follow along as Melissa Baker demonstrates how to use Hoopla, the library’s free music and movie service. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Sept. 13, noon to 1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Mansfield Park by Jane Austen. Bring lunch; beverages will be provided. For a complete listing of meetings and titles, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.” Advance registration suggested. Register online or call 203-762-6334.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2:15-3 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Two- through four-year-olds are invited to join Wilton Library in a visit to Ambler Farm for theme-based stories and a nature walk. Children must be accompanied by caregivers and may check books out at the farm with their Wilton Library cards. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Paint it Up!, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Fun and relaxing evening of painting for adults ages 18 and older. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces to copy and inspire will be provided. No art experience required. Space limited. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Author Talk: Nancy Pearl, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Nancy Pearl discusses her debut novel George & Lizzie, an intimate story of new and past loves, childhood scars and an imperfect marriage at its defining moments. Q&A will follow talk. No charge. Book signing and purchase available, courtesy of Elm Street Books in New Canaan. Registration highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Children’s Beginner Chess, Thursday, Sept. 14, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 1-7 will get beginner chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

Children’s Advanced Chess, Thursday, Sept. 14, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 3-7 will get advanced chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

Language of Flowers Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Sept. 16, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. During Victorian times every sentiment could be conveyed by choice of bloom. Children 6 to 12 years old will learn how to prepare and flatten flowers for a botanical book cover. Snack is flower-shaped iced sugar cookies.Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register for either program: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-76207257.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 18, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Monday, Sept. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Wynn Yarrow will present her work. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Wasps vs Beetles: How We Are Fighting the Emerald Ash Borer in Connecticut, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Ecologist Dr. Claire Rutledge presents the challenge posed by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. Co-sponsored by the Wilton Tree Committee of the Wilton Conservation Commission and Wilton Library. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Stay at Home in Wilton Walking Club, Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m., Norwalk River Valley Trail. Meet at the parking lot on Autumn Ridge off Sharp Hill Road. Free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Enhancing Your Pictures with Photoshop, Friday, Sept. 22, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. An introductory session for seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to one student per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, Sept. 23, Wilton Library. Early buying from 9 to 10 a.m. with $5 admission, and regular buying from 10 to 5. The Awesome Autumn Book Sale features a wide selection of books, DVDs and CDs for purchase. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 to noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Sunday, Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Awesome Autumn Book Sale features a wide selection of books, DVDs and CDs for purchase. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Monday, Sept. 25, 10-5, Wilton Library. Last day of this year’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale with all items at half price. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 25, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

The Village Movement 15th Anniversary Celebration, Monday, Sept. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. A live simulcast featuring Dr. Atul Gawande, author of Being Mortal, speaking from Boston on community, choice and living life with a purpose. Wine and hors d’oeuvre reception follows. Free, reservations required; 203-762-2600.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 11 to noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Judson Scruton leads a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. For details and to register, call the senior center at 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

WLA/SCORE: Proud Product? Polished Presentation with Ira Joe Fisher, Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a seminar that will help small business owners learn how to make great presentations. Ira Joe Fisher will present his Speaking Fearlessly approach. Check-in begins at 5:30. No charge, but registration required: 203-831-0065 or www.scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Things You Must Know About Getting into College, Thursday, Sept. 28, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultant Beth Manners covers the college admissions process and answers questions, from creating a college list to writing stand-out essays. High school students and parents are welcome. Space limited. Registration highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.