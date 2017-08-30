Obituary: Louise W. Herot, 90

On Aug. 22, 2017, Louise W. Herot died peacefully at her home on Comstock Lane.

Louise was a longtime resident of Wilton, served on multiple town boards and committees and was active in the League of Women Voters, the Wilton Library Association, the Wilton Playshop and two Wilton Charter Commissions. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Wilton and a Justice of the Peace.

Born and raised in Chicago, Ill., she attended Western Reserve University on a full scholarship in Mathematics. It was there that Louise met Frederick Herot, the brother of her friend Yvette. Fred had returned to Cleveland at the end of WWII and later married Louise during her junior year at Western Reserve in 1948.

The Herots moved to Wilton in 1956 when Fred transferred to the New York office of Shell Chemical Company.

Louise took up teaching in the mid sixties, pursued her Master’s Degree in 1971 from Western Connecticut State University and her Ph.D. in Mathematics and Math Education in 1976 from Columbia University. She believed that anyone could learn math and put that belief into practice as Department Chair of Mathematics for Joel Barlow High School in Redding and later with the Connecticut Academy for Education in Mathematics, Science and Technology and the Connecticut Department of Education.

The Herots were active in local politics and switched parties from Republican to Democrat during the Nixon administration. She served on the Board of Selectmen (1982-1993, as a Democrat), was member of the Town Association; a member of the Republican Town Committee, and later a member of the Democratic Town Committee, (Chapter President in 1961) and a seven-year term on the Board of Education,

As President of the Wilton League of Women Voters, Louise was asked by the Board of Selectmen to write the first Wilton Charter. A league committee did a study that described how the town was already working. Before this, every change had to go to the Connecticut legislature, she said. Home rule passed in the legislature in 1957. The charter was adopted in 1959.

In retirement, Louise continued with her love of reading and joined the Board of the Wilton Library Association and served as its president.

Louise is survived by her three children, Christopher, Frederick III, and Amy; grandchildren, Eric, Gregory, and Timothy; as well as Linda and Sydney, who joined the family as wives of Christopher and Eric, respectively.

The family will hold a memorial service and reception for the community at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Wilton Library. Memorial donations may be made to the Wilton Library Association.