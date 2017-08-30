Wilton Bulletin

Obituary: Andrew Stephen Eldredge, 38

April 30, 1979 — August 19, 2017

By The Family on August 30, 2017 in Lead News, Obituaries · 0 Comments

Andrew Stephen Eldredge of Hickory, N.C., died of natural causes on Aug. 19, 2017. He was born April 30, 1979, in Lewis and Clark, Mont.,  the son of Stephen Reed Eldredge and Yoshie Akimoto Eldredge.

Andrew Eldredge

Andrew Eldredge

Andrew graduated from Wilton (CT) High School in June 1997. He served two years as a full-time missionary in the Mexico Tijuana Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He graduated with a BA in English from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah; served for 10 years in the U.S. Army.

As an Army Captain he was deployed to Afghanistan with the Stryker Brigade in the Helmand Province and to Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division. Andrew graduated from Army Ranger School and from Airborne School.

Andrew is survived by his parents; his sisters Allison and Elizabeth (Scott Holyoak), his daughters Lexi, Savannah, Ellie, and Lucy, five nieces and three nephews.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Wilton police log — forgeries, drugs, found money Next Post Obituary: Louise W. Herot, 90
About author
Wilton Bulletin

The Family


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress