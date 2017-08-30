Obituary: Andrew Stephen Eldredge, 38

Andrew Stephen Eldredge of Hickory, N.C., died of natural causes on Aug. 19, 2017. He was born April 30, 1979, in Lewis and Clark, Mont., the son of Stephen Reed Eldredge and Yoshie Akimoto Eldredge.

Andrew graduated from Wilton (CT) High School in June 1997. He served two years as a full-time missionary in the Mexico Tijuana Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He graduated with a BA in English from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah; served for 10 years in the U.S. Army.

As an Army Captain he was deployed to Afghanistan with the Stryker Brigade in the Helmand Province and to Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division. Andrew graduated from Army Ranger School and from Airborne School.

Andrew is survived by his parents; his sisters Allison and Elizabeth (Scott Holyoak), his daughters Lexi, Savannah, Ellie, and Lucy, five nieces and three nephews.