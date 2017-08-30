Wilton police log — forgeries, drugs, found money

Forgers arrested

Two 24-year-old Bronx, N.Y., men were charged with third-degree identity theft, third-degree forgery and fourth-degree larceny Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at 117 Old Ridgefield Road.

Police said Shaquille Williams, of 741 White Plains Road, Bronx, was held on $25,000 bond and appeared in court Aug. 25. Jonathan Tuck, 24, of 489 East 188th Street, Bronx, was released on $25,000 bond and will appear in Norwalk Superior Court Sept. 5.

Police said they were alerted to the Wilton Bank of America on Old Ridgefield Road in regard to a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $893.10. The man, Williams, was found in a white Nissan Maxima along with the driver, identified as Tuck, in the Stop & Shop parking lot. Williams had another fraudulent check in his possession for $892, police said.

Williams was also found with two counterfeit $100 bills. Police said they are checking with the district attorney for possible charges on that aspect of the case.

Money found

A sum of money was found in the front parking lot of the Wilton Police Department on Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. Call the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260 and reference case number 10233 with any inquiries.

Drugs in car

An odor of marijuana coming from a car Aug. 21 at 9:26 a.m. in the Gateway Shopping Center led police to arrest the occupant for several loose prescription pills outside their original containers, medical marijuana, and cocaine.

Police said the loose pills were 10 white circular pills that were unidentifiable and sent for further testing.

Martha Zelesny, 51, of 111 Spoonwood Road, Wilton, was charged with possession of narcotics, for the small amount of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, and illegal storage of drugs. She was held on $2,500 bond and appeared in court Aug. 22.

The medical marijuana was prescribed to her so she was not charged. The pills were also found to be either prescribed to her or vitamins, so she was not charged.

Police warn against car burglaries

Police are warning residents to lock their cars and remove valuables from the vehicles, including keys.

Police made the warning because car burglaries rose this year, compared to last year, based on the first six months of the year. In the first six months of 2017, there were 20 car burglaries, compared with one the previous six-month period.

Car thefts remained the same at two per six-month period.

Police said youths from the Waterbury area, not necessarily part of a gang, may be behind the rash of car burglaries.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no cases of verbal domestic arguments or domestic violence during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 29.