Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer two eight-week bereavement support groups next month. A group to help adults cope with the loss of a loved one will meet on Monday evenings from 6 until 7:30, Sept. 18 through Nov. 6.

A group to help adults cope with loss following the death of a parent will meet weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6 until 7:30, Sept. 19 through Nov. 7.

“Grief is a simple word and it’s completely inadequate to describe the depth of loss that people experience, and the multitude of issues involved, when a loved one dies,” said the Rev. Karen Judd, a grief and bereavement counselor with the nursing agency. “This support group will help participants gain a deeper understanding of their feelings of grief and begin the process of healing.”

The support groups will meet in in the agency’s offices in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

The groups are free and open to the public but pre-registration is required by calling 203-834-6341, ext. 255. Information: visitingnurse.net.