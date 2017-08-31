Editorial: In the wake of Harvey

While Wilton has seen its share of natural disasters — Irene and Sandy to name just two in recent memory — we have seen nothing that is the likes of Hurricane Harvey which battered south Texas for days. We hope we never will.

This hurricane has left thousands, and in some cases hundreds of thousands, without homes, electricity, clean water, food, clothing and more. Many, many lives will be disrupted for a long, long time. Surely, many people in our area are looking for ways to help.

The best way to help from afar is to send donations to reputable charities that work in the immediate area. Gov. Dannel T. Malloy has issued a list of such organizations:

CT 211

Red Cross

Online: http://redcross.org

Call: 1-800-RED CROSS

Text: HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Americares

United Way Houston

Online: unitedwayhouston.org/flood

Text: UWFLOOD to 41444

Food Banks in impacted areas

Houston Food Bank: houstonfoodbank.org

Galveston Food Bank: galvestoncountyfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria): victoriafoodbank.org

Corpus Christi Food Bank: foodbankcc.com

Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont): setxfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr): foodbankrgv.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank (Bryan): bvfb.org

Central Texas Food Bank (Austin): centraltexasfoodbank.org

San Antonio Food Bank: safoodbank.org

More are:

The Salvation Army — helpsalvationarmy.org ; or 800-SAL-ARMY

The United Way — uwtexas.org/hurricane-harvey ; or text UWFLOOD to 41444

The SPCA of Texas — spca.org/

The SPCA of Louisiana — la-spca.org/

The Houston Humane Society — houstonhumane.org/

The Louisiana Humane Society – http://news.humanela.org/

Other Texas organizations vetted by FEMA can be found at http://bit.ly/2wiF4Kj.

Unfortunately, during times of trouble like this, there are charlatans out to take advantage of the generous. Remember: