The Wilton Garden Club will present Art in Bloom, a flower show at Wilton’s historic Old Town Hall, Friday through Saturday, Oct. 13-14.

Visitors may view floral designs inspired by fine art and sculpture by local artists. They may also see the gardens and visit horticultural, educational, senior and youth exhibits.

There will be a coffee bar for all attendees. Admission is $10. Information: wiltongardenclub.org.