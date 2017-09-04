Playshop will open its 80th season

Frederick Frankenstein and his monster will sing and dance their way through Puttin’ on the Ritz as the Wilton Playshop opens the 2017-2018 season — its 80th — with the Mel Brooks comedy Young Frankenstein.

Directed by Mat Young with musical direction by Zach Kampler and choreography by Rachel Schulte, the show will run from Oct. 27 through Nov. 11. Brooks adapted his comic film into this stage creation.

Frederick Frankenstein inherits a castle in Transylvania containing Igor, Inga and Frau Blucher. After discovering the secret entrance to his grandfather’s laboratory, Frederick decides to carry on the family experiments and creates a monster of his own. It includes such memorable tunes as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend, Please Don’t Touch Me, and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

The season will continue with Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, a tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park, Dec. 8-10. Ginny Ruggieri will direct this stage adaptation by Allison Gregory.

Junie B. Jones, first-grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Secret Santa gift exchange at her school, but tattletale May keeps ruining all of her fun. When Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give May what she deserves?

Buyer & Cellar, a special offering under the Playshop’s Applause Series, will run March 9-11, 2018.

What would happen if an out-of-work, aspiring actor was hired to man the private basement mall in Barbra Streisand’s house? That was playwright Jonathan Tolins’ question after reading Barbra Streisand’s architectural book, detailing the setup of her own private mall complete with a dress shop, doll shop, and working yogurt machine.

Buyer & Cellar is the comedic answer. The one-man show tells the story of Alex More, who after taking the gig working in the basement mall, develops an unlikely and hilarious friendship with Streisand. Buyer & Cellar is a comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

The final show of the Playshop’s 80th season will be the musical West Side Story. Directed by John Atkin, with musical direction by Tony Bellomy and choreography by Christine Titus, the show will be performed April 27-May 12, 2018.

Young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in this seminal retelling of Romeo and Juliet. From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is widely regarded as one of the best ever written.

For tickets and information, visit www.wiltonplayshop.org.