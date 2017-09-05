Wilton Bulletin

IT Training Solutions rebrands as Stronger International

September 5, 2017

IT Training Solutions, the Spokane, Wash.-based a provider of cyber security consulting and onsite, live-remote and virtual training with a Wilton connection, has announced a rebranding of the company under the name Stronger International, Inc.

Integral to the rebranding was the relaunch of the company’s website at stronger.tech as well as a new logo featuring a stylized representation of a jungle cat in motion representing the company’s ability to guard its clients against unseen dangers.

Locally, Deborah McFadden, operates the business from Wilton as its business development director.  “It is exciting to see the company expand — in the industries we work with, the geography we cover and the products we offer,” she said.

