Lampert honored with mentoring award

Robinson+Cole recently recognized five of its lawyers for their pro bono work, community service, mentoring, and efforts to promote an inclusive work environment.

The Robinson+Cole Mentor of the Year Award recognizes and honors lawyers throughout the firm for their outstanding guidance, support, and encouragement of fellow lawyers in their pursuit of professional growth. The honor was presented to three lawyers this year, including Mitchell L. Lampert, of Wilton.

Lampert is a member of the firm’s business transactions group and is co-chair of the firm’s capital markets and securities practice. He advises clients on capital formation, capital structure, entity formation, business acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, equity and asset sales and purchases, licensing, and general corporate matters. He represents clients in technology, social media, life sciences, manufacturing, finance, food and beverage, financial services, sports, entertainment, oil and gas, e-commerce, and event-related industries.

“Robinson+Cole has a long and distinguished history in the legal profession and our lawyers have consistently been considered to be among the best and brightest in the country,” Lampert said. “This does not happen by chance; it is a testament to the value that the firm places on its people. We have a tradition of helping, teaching, training, and mentoring our younger attorneys to develop them into the next generation of partners, to continue the work of our founders, and provide outstanding services to our communities. I am honored to be chosen as Mentor of the Year at Robinson+Cole and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated group of young men and women.”