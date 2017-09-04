Art exhibition celebrates eight

A talented group of seven artists and one photographer comprise Wilton Library’s exhibition, Celebr8/Art — A Diverse Exhibit on Art and Artists, opening Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The exhibition features Lynn Stephens Massey (Norwalk), Melissa Orme (Ridgefield), Wendy Pieper (Westport), Marianne Rothballer (New Canaan), photographer Pam Rouleau (Wilton), James Ryan (Greenwich), Joel Sobelson (Weston), and Trish Wend (Ridgefield).

Most of the artists have a connection through the Rowayton Arts Center and all have a passion for their work and want to share it with others. They work in a variety of media including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, drawings and photography with subject matter encompassing figures, portraits, still life, abstracts, botanicals, landscapes and more. The reception is free and open to the public.

Ed MacEwen, Wilton Library’s art chairman remarked about this exhibit, “I attended an exhibition at Rowayton Arts Center and was impressed with what I saw. I knew in the back of my mind that there was this great talent there that would be appreciated by the Wilton community. Their styles, subject choices and use of media are wide-ranging and a pleasure to behold.”

Rouleau of Wilton is a graduate of The Art Institute of Boston where she majored in architectural and commercial photography and continued studies at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, Boston Architectural College, as well as Maine Media Workshops and College. She attributes her appreciation of light in her subjects to the inspiration she gained managing the private photo lab of architectural photographer, Nick Wheeler, and while surrounded by photo shoots as the studio manager for commercial photographer, Susie Cushner. Continuing to work with 4×5 ﬁlm, even though her architectural work is captured digitally, is an ongoing passion as well as working with alternative and historical processes in the darkroom.

The exhibition runs through Thursday, Oct. 5. The majority of the more than 50 works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.