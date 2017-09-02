Historic changes

The Wilton Historic District & Historic Property Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 5, to discuss and vote on proposed changes to its rules and procedures.

Some of the changes being proposed by the commission include:

Expanding the definition of a “new [historic] district” and adding a “new historic property” description.

Replacing language to reflect Freedom of Information Act requirements, since previous language was incomplete.

Updating date, time and location information regarding meetings and adding an exception to public hearings on Certificate of Appropriateness applications.

The public hearing will take place in Room A of the town hall annex at 7:30 p.m.

Full text of the proposed changes can be found here.