Historic changes

The Wilton Historic District & Historic Property Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 5, to discuss and vote on proposed changes to its rules and procedures.

Some of the changes being proposed by the commission include:

  • Expanding the definition of a “new [historic] district” and adding a “new historic property” description.
  • Replacing language to reflect Freedom of Information Act requirements, since previous language was incomplete.
  • Updating date, time and location information regarding meetings and adding an exception to public hearings on Certificate of Appropriateness applications.

The public hearing will take place in Room A of the town hall annex at 7:30 p.m.

Full text of the proposed changes can be found here.

