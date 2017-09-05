Noisy tenants

Wilton historian Bob Russell tells us in the distant background of a photo of the Chestnut Hill Schoolhouse, published Aug. 23, on the other side of the road, there is a Victorian mansion. This was the picturesque Finch homestead, at about 181 Chestnut Hill. It is long gone. Sometime around 1950 a Mr. Thomas did a painting of it which was published as an example of a “Deserted House.” He said he was struck by the house’s weather-beaten colors harmonizing with the yardful of weeds.Thomas commented that one morning while he was painting a goat poked its head out the window. ‘A herd of goats lived in the house,’ he said. ‘They made a terrific clatter running up and down the stairs, and sometimes on the tin roof.’
