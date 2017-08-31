Goodbye to summer, hello to classrooms

Students will say good-bye to summer break and hello to textbooks, teachers and classrooms when Wilton public schools open their doors Tuesday, Sept. 5.

With the Miller-Driscoll Building Project on schedule to finish by Labor Day, the district’s youngest learners will enter a newly renovated school — equipped with new furniture, flooring, HVAC systems, windows, emergency sprinklers, playgrounds and more — on their first day.

Miller-Driscoll teachers were allowed inside the school on a limited basis beginning Aug. 21, and were given full access this past Monday to prepare for Meet Your Teacher! sessions on Thursday, Aug. 31.

That day, kindergarteners will have an hour to see their classrooms and meet their teachers beginning at 9 a.m., and first and second graders will have an hour to do the same beginning at 10.

In addition to the physical school building changes, there will also be a new, revamped preschool program at Miller-Driscoll this year.

The elementary school has eliminated all half-day preschool options and will now offer an “inclusive preschool experience” for three- and four-year-olds Monday through Friday, from 9 to 1:15. Click here to learn more about the new Miller-Driscoll Early Learning Center.

There will also be two new employees at Miller-Driscoll this year — special education teacher Elizabeth Pisko and psychologist Heidi Powell.

Miller-Driscoll classes will start at 9:05 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Cider Mill

Before they officially return to class at 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 5, Cider Mill students will have the chance to meet their teachers on Thursday, Aug. 31. There will be a walk-through that day for Nod Hill and Cannondale beginning at 11, and a walk-through for Kent and Belden Hill beginning at 1.

Five new educators will join the Cider Mill community this fall:

Megan Anderson, art teacher.

Margaret Jones, speech language pathologist.

Jenna Newsome, classroom teacher.

Alyssa Peterson, classroom teacher.

Michelle Spera, classroom teacher.

Following the first day of school, the Cider Mill PTA will host a New Parent Coffee session in the cafeteria Thursday, Sept. 7, from 9:15 to 10:45.

Cider Mill will also have an open house for Cannondale and Nod Hill on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and an open house for Kent and Belden Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Both will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Middlebrook

Principal Lauren Feltz said students are invited to attend one-hour walk-throughs on Aug. 31, with seventh and eighth graders coming at noon and sixth graders at 2.

Middlebrook will welcome four new educators this year:

Christine Hruska, English teacher.

Malcolm Karlan , orchestra director.

Michael Kaulins, English teacher.

Cathy Ludwig, interim psychologist.

Classes at Middlebrook will begin at 8:20 a.m.

Wilton High School

This year’s Wilton High School freshman orientation is on Monday, Aug. 28. Unlike previous years, this year’s orientation was run by students as part of the high school’s new Link Crew Transition Program, designed to welcome freshmen and make them feel comfortable their first year of high school.

As part of the program, approximately 70 juniors and seniors — known as Link Leaders — will host activities for the freshmen throughout the year. One of the first activities will be a freshman dance at Cider Mill on Saturday, Sept. 9. Click here to learn more about Link Crew.

On the first day of school, homeroom and locker checks for freshmen will begin at 8:20.

The bus run for 10th through 12th graders will begin at 9:30, and a 30-minute welcome-back breakfast for seniors will take place in the student center beginning at 9:45. Homeroom and advisory for all students will begin at 10:20.

There will not be regular lunch waves on the first day of school, according to Wilton High School’s First Day of School Schedule, and students will eat lunch during their free periods or study halls.

Wilton High School will welcome nine new employees this year:

Kevin Cotellese , choir director.

Michelle Currier, art teacher.

Amber Dunkerton, math interventionist.

Sarah Lewis, biology teacher.

Meredith Ramsey, social studies teacher.

Michael Sheehan, English teacher.

George Tsaparakis, math teacher.

Jacquelyn Whiting, library media specialist.

Elias Zurita, special education teacher.

Board of Education

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., in the Wilton High School Professional Library.

Visit the Wilton Public School District website for information and updates: wilton.k12.ct.us.

The 2017-18 school year calendar is available here.