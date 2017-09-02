What’s open and closed on Labor Day?

Monday, Sept. 4, is Labor Day. Here’s what will be open and closed on this federal holiday:

Wilton town offices will be closed.

Wilton Public Schools will be closed.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Saturday Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Post offices will be closed.

Banks will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Wilton Historical Society will be closed.

Village Market will be open.

Stop & Shop will be open.

Caraluzzi’s will be open.

CVS will be open.

Department of Motor Vehicles will close at 12:30 on Friday, Sept. 1, and closed Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Wilton Bulletin will be closed.