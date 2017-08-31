Senior Center News

Cooking class and more

Meg Whitbeck, a registered dietitian and nutrition educator will offer Healthy Cooking for Diabetes on Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, from noon to 1:30. Learn how to control diabetes with healthy cooking strategies. Learn new, low-cost and easy recipes. The cost is $23 per class or $59 for all three.

A free panel discussion called Tools of Communication Across Generations will be offered Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:15 p.m. It will explore refreshing and effective strategies for caregivers, and ways to turn caregiving stress into an opportunity. Learn communication techniques that promote and enhance growth, healing and transformation.

Panelists will be Dr. David Davis, author of Support the Caregiver; Kathie Nitz, inspirational speaker and life/relationship coach; and Barbara Newland, RVNA community wellness director.

These programs will take place at the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) offices at 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield. Sign up in advance by email at info@ridgefieldvna.org or by calling 203-438-5555. Prepayment of fees, where indicated, is required.

Flu shot time

Flu season is fast approaching and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer two flu shot clinics at the senior center. The first is on Monday, Sept. 18, and the second on Wednesday, Nov. 1; both are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Clinics are conducted on a walk in basis. Anyone over age 4 may get vaccinated; anyone under 18, you must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The cost is $50, payable by cash or check or it can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan, or Wellcare. High-dose vaccine is available for those age 65 and over. The cost is $68. Please bring your insurance card and wear short sleeves or sleeves that can be easily rolled up.

Information: 203-762-8958, ext. 444 or call 203-762-8958 to speak to a nurse.

Learn to play bridge

Bridge season at the senior center opens next month with two classes taught by Michael Hess.

Introduction to Bridge will be on Fridays, Oct. 6 to Nov. 17, 11:30 to 1:15, $70 for the seven-week series.This class is for the player with very little or no bridge experience.

Intermediate Bridge will be on Fridays, Sept. 8 to Oct. 27, 1:30 to 3:30, $75 for the eight-week series. This course is ideal for the person who used to play bridge but has not done so for years and needs to get up-to-date on the latest advances in this forever-evolving game, for the person who plays bridge but feels developmentally stalled and needs help getting to the next level of proficiency, or for the moderately experienced social and/or duplicate bridge players.

Hess also supervises duplicate bridge games on Wednesdays from 10 to noon. There is a $5 drop-in fee.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, at Western Connecticut State University’s Westside Campus in Danbury. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. On Sunday, Oct. 8, Calf Pasture Beach Park in Norwalk hosts a shoreline walk. Check-in begins at 9. Advance registration is encouraged although on-site registration will also take place. Register at www.alz.org/walk. Both walks benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to Alzheimer’s research, care, and support.

Coming events

Friday, Sept. 1, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Sept. 4, Labor Day, Senior Center Closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 9:45, BeMoved, with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Wilton Farmer’s Market at the Historical Society; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.