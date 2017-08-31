Library Lines

Literary poetry series begins

Popular guest lecturer Gerald Weiss returns this fall for a free, four-part series, Fate and Fury, Fact and Fiction in Ovid’s Heroides, beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, from 10:30 to noon. The series continues on Sept. 14, 28 and Oct. 5 (there is no session on Sept. 21). The Roman poet Ovid’s Heroides (i.e. Heroines) is a collection of 21 fictional letters in Latin verse (elegiac couplets) written by legendary, love-struck mythological heroines to the heroes who have victimized and abandoned them. The letters are the outpourings of females (via a male author) who use a rhetorical style to persuade, plead, praise, condemn, complain, lament, and threaten their lovers in a witty and ironic tone. The seminar focuses on four of the letters by legendary women somehow connected to the Trojan War: Oenone writing to Paris; Helen to Paris; Briseis to Achilles (all three characters in Homer’s Iliad); and Dido to Aeneas (from Vergil’s Aeneid). See the registration link for more details. Packets are available at the circulation desk. Advance registration is required.

Celebrating art

A talented group of seven area artists and one photographer showcase their works in the library’s art exhibition, Celebr8/Art — A Diverse Exhibit of Art and Artists opening on Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition features Lynn Stephens Massey (Norwalk), Melissa Orme (Ridgefield), Wendy Pieper (Westport), Marianne Rothballer (New Canaan), photographer Pam Rouleau (Wilton), James Ryan (Greenwich), Joel Sobelson (Weston), and Trish Wend (Ridgefield). hey work in a variety of media including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, drawings and photography with subject matter encompassing figures, portraits, still life, abstracts, botanicals, landscapes and more. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Oct. 5.

Noble writing

The New Perspectives Film Series opens the season with Obit. on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Obit. is the first documentary to explore the world of obituary writers and their subjects, focusing on the legendary team at The New York Times, who approach their daily work with journalistic rigor and narrative flair. Going beyond the byline and into the minds of those chronicling life after death on the freshly inked front lines of history, the film invites some of the most essential questions asked about life, memory, and the inevitable passage of time: “What do people choose to remember? What never dies?” A donation of $5 is suggested to offset costs. Light refreshments are served. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended.

Brubeck stage heats up

The first concert of the Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room series opens on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 5:30 with the Tamir Hendelman Trio. Fresh off performances in New York City’s renowned Birdland jazz club and The Side Door in Old Lyme, the trio is wrapping up its East Coast tour with a return to the Brubeck Room stage, having been here in 2012. The award-winning jazz pianist reached #1 on the jazz charts with his Destinations album. Please see registration link for more details. An informal reception follows the concert. A donation of $10 per person is suggested. The Hot & Cool series is funded by the William and Karen Tell Foundation with special thanks to Ed and Catherine Romer, and Chris and Tish Brubeck. Advance registration is strongly suggested for this popular concert series.

Author talk with commentator

Nancy Pearl, a regular commentator about books on NPR, visits the library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her debut novel called George & Lizzie. (See story on page 1A.) Nancy Pearl, “America’s Librarian” speaks about the pleasures of reading at library conferences and to literacy organizations throughout the world. She is a regular commentator about books on NPR’s Morning Edition. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books of New Canaan. Registration is highly recommended.

The library is closed Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4. The library will resume its regular Sundays hours on Sept, 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.